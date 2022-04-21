Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.05% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,972,000 after acquiring an additional 103,063 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,645,000 after acquiring an additional 76,809 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 330,632 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 767,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 665,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after acquiring an additional 130,814 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 10,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $199,075.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $226,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,480. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $146.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is 62.76%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile (Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.