The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Children’s Place worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Children’s Place by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 117,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 30,660 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Children’s Place by 226.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $984,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLCE shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.43.

Shares of PLCE opened at $52.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.46. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $507.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

