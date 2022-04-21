Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Lancaster Colony worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $158.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.73. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.79 and a fifty-two week high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.85 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

