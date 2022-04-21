Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT opened at $235.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $125.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.34.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.35.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

