Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,009 Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Dana worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Dana by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,233,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,915,000 after buying an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,469,000 after buying an additional 44,807 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Dana by 9.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 631,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after buying an additional 52,814 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 607,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after buying an additional 61,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dana by 54.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dana alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAN. BNP Paribas began coverage on Dana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.71.

Dana stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 2.37. Dana Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $28.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

In other Dana news, insider Byron S. Foster purchased 8,500 shares of Dana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Dana Profile (Get Rating)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.