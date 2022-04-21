Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,192,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after buying an additional 437,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,575,000 after buying an additional 350,865 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 267,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after buying an additional 255,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.13.

ALK stock opened at $58.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $72.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average is $54.44.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

