Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,094 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after buying an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stryker by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $902,679,000 after purchasing an additional 285,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,517,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $276.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.13 and a 200 day moving average of $261.17. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $236.09 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.22.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

