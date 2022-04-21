Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,319 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $72.52 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.15 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.20.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

