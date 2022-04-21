Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 160,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Kyndryl at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth $537,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth $428,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

