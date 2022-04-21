Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 26,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $120.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.37 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.52 and its 200 day moving average is $136.33.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

