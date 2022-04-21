17,700 Shares in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $70,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 44.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 84.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.20. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $45.50.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,204.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.