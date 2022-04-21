ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in ePlus were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 28.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.33. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $69.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. ePlus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $494.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ePlus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

