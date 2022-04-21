PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) by 146.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,710 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWSC opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.29. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $36.56.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PWSC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.91.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

