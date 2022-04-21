Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 1,100 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 215,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,529,000 after acquiring an additional 14,553 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $85.03 on Thursday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $67.89 and a one year high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.99.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLNT. Evercore ISI began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen upgraded Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

