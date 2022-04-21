Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,524 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 9.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Zynga by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 562,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 10.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Zynga by 99.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,618,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 808,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga during the third quarter valued at $120,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.40 and a beta of -0.07.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

