NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 795.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,736,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVR by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,117.40.

NVR stock opened at $4,468.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4,717.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,119.45. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,250.01 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $76.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

