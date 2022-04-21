Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 452 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of GATX worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,798,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GATX shares. Sidoti raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $114.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.76 and a 200-day moving average of $105.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $84.50 and a 1-year high of $127.58.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.75 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $4,490,565.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total value of $40,239.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,429 shares of company stock valued at $20,440,804. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

