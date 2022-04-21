Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 102,819 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 2,588.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,819 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of PDF Solutions worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 3,575.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions stock opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.30 million, a P/E ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average is $27.60. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $280,933.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PDFS shares. TheStreet cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

