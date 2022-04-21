DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Holdings Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in DaVita during the third quarter valued at about $3,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 298,187 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,707 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 38,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $123.38 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

