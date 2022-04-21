Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,365 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Dropbox by 566.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,529,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,679,000 after buying an additional 1,300,119 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the third quarter worth about $4,812,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Dropbox by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 677.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 115,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 101,074 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DBX. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 379,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,090.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,250 shares of company stock worth $1,472,315. Corporate insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. The firm had revenue of $565.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

