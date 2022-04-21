Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVST. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Envista by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,186,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,039,000 after buying an additional 170,643 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Envista by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,423,000 after buying an additional 855,052 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Envista by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,199,000 after buying an additional 1,083,286 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Envista by 21,395.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,606,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,981,000 after buying an additional 2,594,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Envista by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,479,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,676,000 after buying an additional 94,304 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

NVST opened at $45.34 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.94.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $287,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $244,243.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,755.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,829 shares of company stock valued at $7,852,658. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

