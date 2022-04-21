New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Loews worth $11,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in L. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth $185,892,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Loews by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,146,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,772,000 after acquiring an additional 79,795 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 13,133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,225,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,743 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Loews by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,033,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,725,000 after acquiring an additional 325,393 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 732,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,484,000 after acquiring an additional 66,539 shares during the period. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $67.36 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $51.35 and a 52 week high of $67.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.13%.

In related news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $185,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $261,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,042. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

