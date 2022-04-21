KBC Group NV Buys Shares of 15,518 Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

OFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

