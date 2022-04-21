Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,886,000. JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIZ. UBS Group cut their price objective on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.74.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $193.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.18 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

