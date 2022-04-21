KBC Group NV Sells 3,429 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enstar Group by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group stock opened at $255.55 on Thursday. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $286.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.53.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

