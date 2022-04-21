Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Stock Holdings Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $20.41 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 302.86%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $411,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,594 shares of company stock worth $919,174. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

