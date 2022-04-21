Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,449 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,778 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,588,945 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $353,102,000 after purchasing an additional 484,642 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Lyft by 15.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $259,501,000 after buying an additional 640,410 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Lyft by 2.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $225,118,000 after acquiring an additional 115,438 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 3.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,892,999 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $208,626,000 after acquiring an additional 113,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.4% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $196,472,000 after acquiring an additional 155,062 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lyft from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lyft in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $429,510.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 15,491 shares of company stock worth $608,471 over the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.83. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average of $42.18.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

