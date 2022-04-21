Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Gap Down to $26.12

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.12, but opened at $25.40. Autohome shares last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 5,065 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.22.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The information services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Autohome’s payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

