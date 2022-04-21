DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Down to $9.63

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.63, but opened at $9.35. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 537 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DRD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.00 to $18.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.1328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 204.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 1,190.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 53.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

