TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Gap Down to $8.73

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.73, but opened at $8.46. TechnipFMC shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 60,164 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 444.00 and a beta of 1.98.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 5.8% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 23.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.