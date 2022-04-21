NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Down to $6.75

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.75, but opened at $6.54. NextDecade shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 6,078 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have weighed in on NEXT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
The stock has a market cap of $861.02 million, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56.
NextDecade Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEXT)
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextDecade (NEXT)
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.