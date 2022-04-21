NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Down to $6.75

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.75, but opened at $6.54. NextDecade shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 6,078 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEXT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get NextDecade alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $861.02 million, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 9,486,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,373,000 after buying an additional 36,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 12,069.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,759,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after buying an additional 3,728,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NextDecade by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 607,456 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextDecade by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 871,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 477,457 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in NextDecade by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 772,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 219,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.