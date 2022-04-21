Largo (NYSE:LGO) Shares Gap Down to $11.90

Shares of Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.90, but opened at $11.51. Largo shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 706 shares traded.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Largo from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Largo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Largo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Largo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Largo from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Largo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.06 million and a P/E ratio of 31.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Largo by 15.1% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,438,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,100,000 after purchasing an additional 449,868 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Largo by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,843,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,383,000 after purchasing an additional 853,765 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Largo by 85.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 829,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 382,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Largo in the third quarter valued at about $4,315,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Largo in the second quarter valued at about $5,939,000.
About Largo (NYSE:LGO)
Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.
