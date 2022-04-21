Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Down to $6.55

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.55, but opened at $6.27. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 5,230 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 209,676 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $3,682,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as a tech-focused e-commerce company in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers computer systems, components, electronics, gaming products, networking and smart home products, office solutions, software and services, automotive and industrial products, home and tool products, health and sport products, apparel and accessories, home furnishings, and personal goods.

