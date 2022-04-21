Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Gap Down to $28.33

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.33, but opened at $27.08. Clear Secure shares last traded at $27.08, with a volume of 10 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.34.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 29.53% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. Clear Secure’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 161,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,514,329.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,299,325 shares of company stock valued at $32,235,397.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Clear Secure by 611.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Clear Secure by 688.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.