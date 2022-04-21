TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $10.26

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.26, but opened at $9.72. TORM shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 2,206 shares trading hands.

TRMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of TORM in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $700.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of -310.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter. TORM had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. On average, research analysts predict that TORM plc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its position in shares of TORM by 5.6% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 295,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 15,609 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in TORM in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in TORM by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in TORM in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in TORM by 220,324.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 182,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 182,869 shares in the last quarter.

TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

