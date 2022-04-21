Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Shares Gap Down to $7.10

Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.10, but opened at $6.70. Casa Systems shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 96,382 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $486.95 million, a PE ratio of 191.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Casa Systems ( NASDAQ:CASA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 10.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 5.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 11.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

