Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Shares Gap Down to $7.10

Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.10, but opened at $6.70. Casa Systems shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 96,382 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.
The firm has a market capitalization of $486.95 million, a PE ratio of 191.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 10.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 5.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 11.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Casa Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASA)
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Casa Systems (CASA)
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.