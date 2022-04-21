Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Update

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 347.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIXXF. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aixtron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.23.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIXXF opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Aixtron has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.88.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

