Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 935,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE RSKD opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. Riskified has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $40.48.

Get Riskified alerts:

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.32 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 75.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RSKD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Riskified has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSKD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Riskified in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Riskified in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Riskified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified (Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.