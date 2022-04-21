Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 826,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.93. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.75.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.19 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $128,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 119.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 247,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after buying an additional 134,827 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 54.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 40.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 3.9% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,564,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

