Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Short Interest Update

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,856,000. Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,091,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,064,000. 12.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMTG opened at $18.71 on Thursday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate (CRE) finance company, focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional CRE assets located in the United States markets. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders.

