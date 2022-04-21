TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Short Interest Update

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 833,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

NYSE:TMST opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.86. TimkenSteel has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $24.99.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TimkenSteel will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,969,000 after acquiring an additional 312,542 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,930,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,336,000 after acquiring an additional 106,735 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,195,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after acquiring an additional 118,665 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,104,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,220,000 after acquiring an additional 326,697 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

