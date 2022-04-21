Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Gap Down to $60.19

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.19, but opened at $55.59. Shift4 Payments shares last traded at $57.21, with a volume of 4,673 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -60.17 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.07.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 35,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

