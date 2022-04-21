Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Gap Down to $60.19

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.19, but opened at $55.59. Shift4 Payments shares last traded at $57.21, with a volume of 4,673 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.
The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -60.17 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.07.
In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 35,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.
About Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
