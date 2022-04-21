Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Gap Up to $475.09

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $475.09, but opened at $485.00. Coca-Cola Consolidated shares last traded at $485.00, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $499.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 46.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COKE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $729,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 14.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 61.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

