TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Gap Up to $13.61

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.61, but opened at $13.89. TTM Technologies shares last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 3,432 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $598.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.