TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Gap Up to $13.61

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.61, but opened at $13.89. TTM Technologies shares last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 3,432 shares.
A number of brokerages recently commented on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.
TTM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTMI)
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.
