Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Short Interest Update

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 20,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RCLF opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 122,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $880,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,940,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 288,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 2,050.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 54,902 shares during the last quarter. 51.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

