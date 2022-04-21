Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Short Interest Up 21.5% in March

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the March 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 15.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SRRA stock opened at $54.56 on Thursday. Sierra Oncology has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sierra Oncology news, major shareholder Llp Abingworth bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gaurav Aggarwal bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,600,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,125,000 shares of company stock worth $30,375,000 and have sold 24,553 shares worth $777,967. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRRA shares. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Oncology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

