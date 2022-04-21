ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.77) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($15.59) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.13) to €12.70 ($13.66) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.13) to €14.50 ($15.59) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.68.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 29.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ING Groep by 47.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 303,014 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ING Groep by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,451,000 after acquiring an additional 71,408 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 7.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the third quarter worth $415,000. 3.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ING opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.85. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.44.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 31.97%.

ING Groep Company Profile (Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.