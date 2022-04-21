Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Busch purchased 2,000 shares of Global Medical REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,389,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,448,000. GEM Realty Capital raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 694,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 364,466 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1,659.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 309,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 292,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after acquiring an additional 187,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $18.51. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 84.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 442.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About Global Medical REIT (Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

