Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Short Interest Up 21.8% in March

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,900 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 244,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 287.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 22,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,543,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,631,000 after buying an additional 13,884 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 15,548 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 188,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,683,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $627.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.12. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.42.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.44 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 24.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.