Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Short Interest Update

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 779,100 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 639,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 439,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPOD. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 361.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 78,316 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

